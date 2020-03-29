Palestine ISD prepares packets for students to continue at-home studies

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Palestine Independent School District students will soon feel as though they’re back in the classroom, though they may not be for several more weeks.
On Monday, teachers with the district will begin holding lessons and assignments online. Students who do not have reliable internet access will be able to pick up assignments packets prepared for them on their respective campuses.
KLTV 7′s Alex Leroux spoke with Palestine ISD officials about how the program will benefit students while schools remain closed.
