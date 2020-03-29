Palestine ISD prepares packets for students to continue at-home studies

Newspaper machines on Palestine ISD campuses will temporarily serves as pick-up spots for student assignment packets. It's one way the district can help students continue taking part in lessons without access to the internet. (Source: Alex Leroux, KLTV News)
By Alex Leroux and Jeff Wright | March 29, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 1:07 PM

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Palestine Independent School District students will soon feel as though they’re back in the classroom, though they may not be for several more weeks.

On Monday, teachers with the district will begin holding lessons and assignments online. Students who do not have reliable internet access will be able to pick up assignments packets prepared for them on their respective campuses.

KLTV 7′s Alex Leroux spoke with Palestine ISD officials about how the program will benefit students while schools remain closed.

