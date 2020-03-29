Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-VIRUS-FREE-COUNTIES
Counties without coronavirus are mostly rural, poor
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — As the coronavirus rages through Europe, and major American cities like New York and Los Angeles, more than a third of counties across the U.S. still have not reported a positive test result for infection across what are predominantly rural areas. A data analysis by The Associated Press shows that 1,297 counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 3,142 counties nationwide. Counties with zero positive tests for COVID-19 tend to have older, rural populations with lower incomes where rural health networks might be overwhelmed. The demographics hold major implications as the administration of President Trump develops guidelines to rate counties by risk of virus spread, empowering local officials to revise social distancing orders
SEVERE WEATHER
Tornado tears through Arkansas college town, with 6 hurt
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Officials in Arkansas say a tornado ripped through the northeast part of the state and hurt six people in the college town of Jonesboro. Local media coverage showed buildings missing walls and with roofs ripped away Saturday. Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley says the six people hurt were hospitalized with minor injuries and that first responders were searching the area. Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, had warned that a severe weather outbreak was possible for much of the central U.S.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas creates COVID-19 fund as 2 more die from virus
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed into law a measure creating a $173 million fund to combat the coronavirus and to address a budget shortfall the state faces because of the outbreak. Hutchinson signed the legislation early Saturday moving the state's surplus into the newly created “COVID-19 Rainy Day Fund." The governor can access the fund with the approval of legislative leaders. Hutchinson signed the legislation shortly after the House and Senate approved it in a midnight meeting. Hutchinson on Saturday afternoon announced the number of coronavirus cases had increased to at least 404, with two additional deaths.
WHITE SUPREMACIST GANG-ARKANSAS
Member of white supremacist gang in Arkansas sentenced
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for drug charges as part of a federal operation targeting white supremacist groups. A federal judge on Monday sentenced 34-year-old Joseph Pridmore to 150 months in prison and five years supervised release. Pridmore pleaded guilty in October to distributing methamphetamine. Prosecutors say Pridmore is a self-confessed member of the White Aryan Resistance. He was among dozens of white supremacist group members charged by federal prosecutors and the third sentenced in the operation.
PANHANDLING LAW-ARKANSAS
Judge upholds blocking Arkansas from restricting panhandlers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that panhandlers in Arkansas are allowed to ask for money without being arrested, upending the state's 2017 anti-loitering law that opponents say unfairly targets panhandlers. Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson on Thursday made permanent an order he issued in September 2017 that found the amended measure unconstitutional. The law expanded the definition of loitering to include anyone asking for charity or a gift in a harassing or threatening manner that’s likely to cause others alarm or create a traffic hazard. A federal appeals court last week returned the case to Wilson's jurisdiction.
LITTLE ROCK SCHOOLS
Lawsuit challenges state limits on Little Rock School Board
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed challenging the limits Arkansas placed on the Little Rock School District when it returns to local control. The lawsuit was filed Friday by a Little Rock teacher, a parent and a member of the school board that was dissolved when the state took over the district administration in 2015. The state board last year voted to return district control to a nine-member board to be elected in November. But that plan includes some limits on the local board's powers. The lawsuit contends that the state overstepped its authority with those limits.