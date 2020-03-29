22 injured total, 2 hospitalized, no casualties from Jonesboro, Ark. tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Jonesboro took a direct hit Saturday evening from a tornado, that stayed on the ground for almost 10-20 miles.
As daylight begins to shine on the damage, emergency officials say there were 22 injuries, 2 were required to be hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, and no casualties have been reported.
Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller says they have completed their search and rescue efforts, and have now switched to a recovery and cleanup effort.
Crews on Airport Road reported no injuries and only minor gas leaks from a few cars that were thrown upsidedown. Jonesboro Airport has also been searched and cleared. Two airplanes there will require heavy machinery in order to move. Camfil, located at 3505 Airport Rd., has also been searched and cleared. Their factory took a direct hit also.
The City of Jonesboro will also be under a new curfew from 9p-6a Sunday night into Monday morning. Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said if you are caught out during those times, you will be pulled over. Anyone going to and from work may be stopped but are okay.
- Call Center:
- Those who want to donate food or services to call 870-935-5562. You will be instructed on how to proceed.
- If you want to volunteer, you must call 870-935-5562 before showing up.
- Roads Closed:
- Airport Road @ the Airport
- E Nettleton from Airport to Highland
- Prospect Rd and almost all of the streets/neighborhoods off of it,
- Race St from Caraway to Fair Park
- Construction Companies:
- Those companies who want to help and volunteer must have a valid permit through the City of Jonesboro.
- Citizens - beware of fake companies trying to deceive or scam you.
- Donations centers:
- Tommy Car Wash
- Valley View strip mall (near the Bingo place)
- ERA Doty
- Shelters still open:
- Journey Church
- University Heights Elementary
- Fox Meadow Elementary
- Nettleton STEAM
- Lost pets:
- If your pet is missing please send a picture and a post on Jonesboro Animal Control Facebook, Northeast Arkansas Humane Society, and NAFA Facebook page.
The tornado ripped through Race and Caraway Streets, destroyed the Mall at Turtle Creek, numerous homes in neighborhoods, and continued on through Brookland, and did damage at the Arkansas Missouri border.
Jonesboro officials continue to ask people to stay home, do not come to sight-see the damage.
Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller said, “Jonesboro and people from all around Northeast Arkansas really rallied fast to give us a hand, and it was inspiring.”
Several roads remain closed in Jonesboro because of damage and power outages. Highland Drive and Caraway Road is shut down, and residential streets like Baswell, Kingsbury, and E. Matthews Streets are shut down as well.
Kathleen Street behind Gamble Home Furnishing is closed.
There is a law enforcement command center located at The Mall at Turtle Creek.
According to a media release, the Salvation Army will be feeding 150 first responders Saturday evening that has been sent to the area to help, as well as breakfast on Sunday morning.
Anyone wishing to help can give money to the group at 1-800-SAL-ARMY or at https://give.helpsalvationarmy.org
There are multiple local businesses who are opening on Sunday, which are normally closed:
- Barton’s location is open, and they’re delivering gloves, trash bags, tarps and any supplies needed to those who can use them.
- Greenway on Stadium Blvd. is open and selling Stihl chainsaws, generators, and blowers to community members at our cost.
- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents impacted by the large tornado and severe storms that slammed Jonesboro and surrounding areas.
- “As people begin to pick up the pieces, they may need a secure place to stow their belongings,” said Andrew Hicks, U-Haul Company of Arkansas president. “The tornado flattened many buildings, so our neighbors are facing a long road of clean-up and recovery. We want to help by making self-storage at our Jonesboro facility available at no cost for one month.”
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jonesboro; 1700 Red Wolf Blvd. Jonesboro, AR 72401 (870) 932-0320
The JETS bus system is transporting people to shelters, city officials said. Anyone needing to go to a shelter can call 870-897-2664.
Josh Egbert, Regional Communications and Marketing Manager for the American Red Cross, said the group is working with the local authorities to help with shelters.
“The American Red Cross of Northeast Arkansas is currently assessing the needs of the residents affected by the Jonesboro tornado,” Egbert said. “We’re working with local county emergency management officials, who have already set up several shelters, to determine what the needs are going forward. We’ll provide an update as we get more information.”
The Hilltop Veterinary Hospital is also taking pets as long as they have room for displaced families impacted by the tornado.
The City of Jonesboro sandpit on Strawfloor Road can take tree and brush debris only.
Legacy Landfill will open from Noon-6p, home debris, and construction debris.
Any construction company that wants to help, or any persons with chainsaws, are asked to get in contact with the Office of Emergency Management.
At the time of the tornado, Craighead Electric reported it had nearly 2,250 customers without power.
As of 10:30 a.m., only a couple dozen remain without power.
According to ArDOT, the damage also includes a train derailment northwest of Brookland.
The severe weather system Saturday afternoon first brought a reported tornado to the Jackson County area, with the National Weather Service issuing tornado warnings for the region.
According to the NWS, power lines were reported down in the Algoa and Amagon area around 4:25 p.m., while a funnel cloud was spotted south of Waldenburg around 4:25 p.m.
A funnel cloud was reported near Cash around 4:47 p.m., with the storm arriving in the Jonesboro area around 5:20 p.m., according to the NWS.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.