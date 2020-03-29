Henderson County confirms first positive case of COVID-19

Released by the Office of Henderson County Emergency Management:
Officials in Henderson County have confirmed that a resident of Eastern Henderson County has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). This marks the first confirmed case in Henderson County.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) has confirmed the positive test and will be contacting individuals who have been in contact with the patient.
County officials urge calm and that residents continue to take all precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19 within the communities.