Henderson County confirms first positive case of COVID-19

Henderson County confirms first positive case of COVID-19
Second COVID-19 Related Death in East Texas, in Van Zandt County (Source: KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | March 29, 2020 at 10:04 AM CDT - Updated March 29 at 10:04 AM

Released by the Office of Henderson County Emergency Management:

Officials in Henderson County have confirmed that a resident of Eastern Henderson County has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). This marks the first confirmed case in Henderson County.

The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) has confirmed the positive test and will be contacting individuals who have been in contact with the patient.

County officials urge calm and that residents continue to take all precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19 within the communities.