Evidence shows that your pets can’t get COVID-19

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Pet owners across the country can live a bit easier knowing that their animals can not get COVID-19.
“At this point there’s been no evidence shown that we have to worry about pets, contracting or passing COVID-19,” Medical Director for Our Family Vets, John Alexander said.
As COVID-19 cases in east Texas go up…what happens if someone in your family tests positive for the virus?
“If you have the virus, let some other family member take care of that animal,” Alexander said.
Here are some precautionary measures listed by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, Texas Veterinary Medical Association, and the American Veterinary Medical Association.
Out of an abundance of caution, it is recommended that those ill with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the virus. Have another member of your household take care of walking, feeding, and playing with your pet. If you have a service animal or you must care for your pet, then wear a facemask; don’t share food, kiss, or hug them; and wash your hands before and after any contact with them.
“it’s okay to put a facemask on and use gloves while you’re doing that strictly for precaution reasons,” Alexander said.
Overall, your pets contracting the virus is one less thing to worry about during the pandemic.
“There is no evidence at this point to indicate that pets spread COVID-19 to animals or humans, so the answer to that today would be no,” he said.
As many families are home Alexander mentions that now is the best time to spend with your pets and take them out for walks while following social distancing practices.
If you have any concerns about your animal, you should contact your local veterinarian.
