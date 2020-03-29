1 dead, 1 injured in Rains County crash

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed and another hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash in Rains County.
According to DPS, around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-276, two miles west of the city of Emory in Rains County.
The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2017 Nissan Versa, Matthew Charles Harkins, 41, of Garland was traveling east on SH-276 and for an unknown reason, crossed over the center stripe and struck a 1995 Ford F-150 that was traveling west driven by Debra Askew Hallman, 66, of Quinlan.
DPS said Harkins was pronounced at the scene by Judge Paul Foley and taken to Wilson Orworsky Funeral Home in Emory. Hallman was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis – Sulphur Springs in serious condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
