1 dead in crash involving motorcycle in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person died after a crash involving a motorcycle in Rusk County.
According to DPS, on Mar. 27 at approximately 2:05 p.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM-782, nine miles southwest of the city of Tatum in Rusk County.
The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2010 Harley Davidson Glider, Samuel D. Jeffus, 54, of Henderson was traveling south on FM-782 approaching a left curve. The driver traveled off the road to the right and continued south through the ditch. The motorcycle crossed a private drive, rotated counter clockwise, and flipped multiple times ejecting the rider.
Judge Cindy Redmon pronounced Jeffus, who was then taken to Crawford A. Crimm Funeral Home in Henderson.
The crash remains under investigation.
