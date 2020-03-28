VIDEO: White Oak police release surveillance footage of robbery suspect

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - Investigators with the White Oak Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Thursday night.
The White Oak Police Department posted two videos of the suspect on its Facebook page. One video shows the suspect inside the store, and the other video is an outside shot.
According to a post on the White Oak Police Department Facebook page. WOPD officers responded to a 911 call from an employee at White Oak Food, which is located at 313 S. White Oak Road. The caller said that the business had just been robbed.
“The employee stated the suspect came into the store and displayed a handgun and demanded the money from the register,” the Facebook post stated. “Once the employee complied with the demands, the suspect left the store and ran west from the store.”
The suspect was described as a black male. He stood about 6-feet-3 inches tall, and he was wearing a red hoodie, black sweat pants, and a mask over the bottom part of his face.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the White Oak Police Department at (903) 759-0106 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) STOP-7867.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.