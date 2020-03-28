Small East Texas businesses struggle with ‘shelter in place’order

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With several East Texas cities and counties now under mandatory orders to ‘shelter in place’, it’s a desperate time for small businesses to stay in business.
With closed signs on many East Texas businesses, those that remain open like Lakeport's 'Crawfish Cove' are struggling to make just enough to see them through the 'shelter in place.'
“It has slowed down a whole lot. Let’s eat. Stay away, just eat have fun and life will get better,” said Heather Goettle of Crawfish Company.
Charlie Walker started his snowball business 20 years ago in Kilgore, growing to a storefront and three mobile units, but has lost thousands in cancelled events due to the Covid-19 scare.
“Just within the last three weeks we’ve cancelled about 15 events. Track meets, school parties, birthday parties, car shows, about $30,000 in events,” Walker says.
Business owner Jacqueline Henly is sheltering in place at her Kilgore ‘Everything that Blings’ business, using a novel idea.
“I get orders ready for people virtually. I sanitize everything , set it out for them and I include a reusable face mask. Once we do their transaction, we set up a link for them to pay. They pick it right up off the table and we don’t get near each other,” she says.
For Walker, he’s turned to his only option left: setting up a roadside stand along Highway 259. He hopes people will support small businesses through this time.
“They still have rent to pay, still have their electric bill, water utilities. Landlord could come around and lock the doors.”
“We want to keep our bills paid. We want to be here when this is all over. We’re just looking to survive,” Henly says.
