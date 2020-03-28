Saturday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off on the muggy side with temperatures in the low 70s. By the afternoon we will warm to the mid 70s. A cold front will makes its way through our area, bringing with is showers, isolated thundershowers, brief periods of heavy rainfall, and gusty winds. Once the cold front passes, skies will clear out. Overnight we will drop to the upper 40s. Tomorrow, expect clear sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. Monday, another cold front will pass through East Texas bringing with it the potential for stronger showers. Blue skies return for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as temperatures sit in the low 70s. Clouds cover will slowly spill back in on Friday as showers are expected late.