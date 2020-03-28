Saturday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Saturday, East Texas. Showers and thunderstorms are currently moving through East Texas along and ahead of a strong cold front. Moderate to heavy rainfall, lightning, strong wind gusts and even pocket change hail will be possible with the strongest storms that develop today. The good news is that the cold front that is helping develop these storms looks to be out of East Texas by midnight, and will push any remaining showers and storms out of our area. Sunday we will wake up cooler, mainly in the lower 50s, with plenty of sunshine. Afternoon highs for tomorrow look to range mainly in the middle 70s across East Texas thanks to our abundant sunshine and calm easterly winds. Clouds will increase later in the afternoon tomorrow and showers and storms will return to our area on Monday. We have the potential for another round of strong to isolated severe storms in the later afternoon and evening hours of Monday due to the threat of damaging winds and large hail, so please remain Weather Alert and keep an eye on the forecast over the next couple of days. Another cold front moves through late Monday/early Tuesday and will help remove any rain out of the area by the late morning hours of Tuesday. Sunshine for all of Wednesday and early Thursday before a round of possible scattered showers returns later Thursday afternoon/evening. More heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Friday as another cold front moves through East Texas. Skies looks to clear by late Saturday morning.