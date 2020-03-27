East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Partly Cloudy skies should continue through the evening and early tonight before the clouds increase. Rain chances increase through the morning hours, should peak during the middle part of the day before diminishing throughout the late afternoon/early evening hours. Skies should begin to clear late tomorrow and a partly cloudy sky is expected on Sunday. Clouds and rain are expected throughout the day on Monday, ending on Tuesday morning as another cold front moves through. At this time, Tuesday afternoon through Friday morning, skies should be partly cloudy and dry. Rain should return late on Friday/Saturday of next week. Temperatures should remain fairly mild through this forecast period. Starting on Sunday, lows should be in the 50s and highs in the lower to middle 70s. At this time, no significant severe weather is expected on Saturday or Monday, but as always, we will monitor it for you. Have a nice weekend.