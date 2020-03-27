Tyler Fire responds to late-night house fire near TJC

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler fire investigators are working to learn what started a fire at a house near the Tyler Junior College Campus.
Four engines responded to the scene in the 900 block of South Blackwell Avenue just before midnight. This location is about a block away from the TJC tennis courts.
By 12:15 a.m., there were no visible flames from the outside of the house, but smoke could be seen coming through the front door that was propped open by firefighters.
We are working to learn if anyone was home at the time of the fire.
There have been no reported injuries.
We will have the latest developments on this story and more starting at 4:30 a.m. on Good Morning East Texas, streaming live here.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.