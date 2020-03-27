TX Attorney General: Firearm, ammunition sales, gun range operations are essential services

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today issued a legal opinion following a request from Representative Dustin Burrows regarding the sales of firearms in Texas municipalities and counties. The opinion concludes that municipal and county authorities may not use emergency powers to regulate or restrict the sale of firearms.
“State law provides several emergency powers to local governments to control movement within their region during a disaster, which serves our communities well during public health events like the one we’re fighting now. However, local regulation of the sale, possession, and ownership of firearms is specifically prohibited under Texas law,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Under our laws, every Texan retains their right to purchase and possess firearms.”
Under the Texas Local Government code, municipal governments possess the limited authority to regulate the use of firearms during a disaster; however, that authority does not extend to the regulation of transfer, possession, ownership or sale of firearms.
Texas Attorney General Paxton's response to Representative Burrows' request for opinion regarding the sales of firearms in Texas municipalities and counties, specifically, whether or not city and or county officials can prohibit the sales of firearms and close gun ranges by an emergency declaration, was released today by the AG's office. In that opinion, the Attorney General has affirmed that firearm and ammunition sales, gun range operations are essential services.
Rep. Burrows said, “I appreciate Attorney General Ken Paxton’s quick action on his opinion. Having access to firearms and ammunition for self defense and hunting, in times like these, is clearly essential. Municipalities and Counties eyeing emergency powers to temporarily prohibit weapons and ammunition sales, as well as closing gun ranges, would expose Texans to serious and perhaps fatal vulnerabilities. All Texans are grateful for General Paxton’s opinion."