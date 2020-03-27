Texas Tech student accuses professor of ‘forcible fondling’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Police released a statement on Thursday notifying the community about a sexual assault, referred to as forcible fondling, that happened outside the Kinesiology Building today.
Police say a female student reported meeting with a professor alone inside of a lab for academic purposes. During the meeting, the professor was alleged to have fondled her breasts.
The professor has been identified and steps are being taken to prohibit his access to all students and campus facilities.
You can find the complete statement below:
In compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, the Texas Tech Police Department is giving a timely warning notice about a Sexual Assault (Forcible Fondling) which reportedly occurred at the Kinesiology Building today, March 26, 2020.
There does not appear to be an ongoing threat at this time. Texas Tech University is currently implementing previously announced campus closure in response to COVID 19.
The Texas Tech Police Department encourages prompt reporting of any similar offenses by contacting our dispatch center 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 806-742-3931 or 806-743-2000.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Texas Tech University is committed to providing and strengthening an educational, working, and living environment where students, faculty, staff, and visitors are free from sex discrimination and assault of any kind. TTU has adopted new policies and complaint procedures for sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual misconduct, and Title IX. These new policies are published as TTU System Regulation 07.06. In addition, TTU Operating Policy 40.03 provides additional contacts and resources specific to the TTU community. These policies apply to all TTU students, employees, visitors, applications for admission to or employment with, and affiliates and others conducting business on TTU campuses and provide students and employees with their rights and options and also explains how TTU will proceed once it is made aware of allegations of prohibited conduct.
The following links are being provided in order to meet institutional obligations under Title VII, Title IX, the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), the Campus Sexual Violence Elimination Act (SaVE), the Texas Education Code, and other applicable laws and regulations.
