East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Fair to Partly Cloudy skies are expected through this evening/early tonight, then an increase in clouds on Friday...becoming Mostly Cloudy through the day. We may see a partly cloudy sky during the afternoon in some areas. No rain is expected on Friday, however, on Saturday, a cold front moves through, increasing the chances for showers and isolated thundershowers are expected. The rain should begin to taper off as we head into the afternoon/evening hours...ending from NW to SE across the area. Sunday looks to be a very nice day and a bit cooler than what we have seen over the past few days. Cloudy skies likely on Monday/early Tuesday as another front moves through. Decreasing clouds late on Tuesday with Partly Cloudy Skies and Mild Temperatures through Thursday. Note: At this time, there is a chance for a few isolated stronger storms on Saturday as the first front moves through...so we will monitor it for you closely. Most of the strongest storms should be to our East.
