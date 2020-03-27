Movie popcorn to go helps keep shuttered Kilgore theater popping

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - When the going gets tough, the tough make popcorn.
That’s what the owner of 4 Star Cinema in Kilgore has decided to do after a shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The privately owned movie theater is in Gregg County, where a shelter-in-place order went into effect at midnight.
Patrons binge-watching movies at home can call in an order for popcorn and soft drinks, then swing by the movie theater on Highway 259 between 3 and 7 p.m. to pick it up, curbside.
Employees at movie theaters across the nation are reeling from the affects of COVID-19.
A post on the website for Regal movies says its theaters closed March 17, and will remain closed until further notice. AMC Theaters is also closed but is offering on-demand movies online. Studio Movie Grill locations are also closed.
The forced closures and delayed release dates for major motion pictures mean as many as 124,000 employees nationwide are without work, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The bureau also reports that theater ushers, lobby attendants and ticket takers make a yearly wage of about $20,000.
To further protect employees, 4 Star Cinema says no cash will be accepted for the snacks. Debit or credit cards only are accepted.
For more information or to place an order, call (903) 923-1489.
