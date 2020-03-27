Lufkin extends disaster declaration until further notice

(Source: City of Lufkin website)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | March 26, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 9:23 PM

LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - Following a seven-minute teleconference meeting [Thursday, March 26] of Lufkin city council, the city’s disaster declaration has been extended until further notice by unanimous vote.

The measures that were put into effect last week will remain in effect including:

• A prohibition of gatherings of more than 10 people

• A prohibition of dine-in services for restaurants

• The closure of bars, lounges, taverns, private clubs, gyms, health studios, theaters and commercial amusement facilities

The regulations, which have the effect of ordinances during the duration of the declarations, are meant to protect life and property and preserve critical resources while a state of disaster is in effect.

The declarations carry with them a fine up to $1,000 or confinement in jail for a term that does not exceed 180 days, for violations of the regulations.

