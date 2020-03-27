Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man was arrested and accused of choking a 60-year-old woman and pushing her to ground. Robert Guerrero was charged with simple battery of a person with infirmities. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call Tuesday afternoon and found the woman with red marks on her neck and blood on her head. The woman told deputies Guerrero was arguing with another woman and she attempted to intervene by stepping between them. Booking documents said Guerrero pushed her to the concrete, then grabbed her by the neck and choked her. Documents say Guerrero told the woman he would kill her. It's unclear whether Guerrero has an attorney.