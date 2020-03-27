Kona Ice of Tyler delivers snowcones to birthday boy’s front door

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a local Tyler child had to cancel his birthday party due to large crowds and social distancing, but Kona Ice of Tyler wanted to make their birthday special by providing snowcones to his front door.
“The only thing I liked about it, you can choose any flavor you would like on the menu,” 8-year-old Kason Hungerford said.
Hungerford chose a blue raspberry and tiger’s blood snow cone that brought a smile to his face. Justin Hargrove, owner of Kona Ice of Tyler, explains that he wants to bring joy to the community amid the COVID-19 times.
“This guy here that we came today, his mom reached out to us and was like we have to cancel my son’s birthday party is there anyway you could bring the truck by so we can get a little joy on his birthday and we were more than happy to do that. Anything we can do to brighten a kid’s day, we’re going to try and do while we still can during these times,” he said.
Hargrove believes that his business can help bring smiles to east Texans.
“This is as good as it gets for me, we get to be a real light in a dark time right now. When people see the trucks in neighborhoods right now, they’re extremely excited about it. It gives us a lot of joy to do that while we can,” he said.
With a snow cone in his hand, Hungerford is already looking forward to next year.
“I’ll be one year older and probably a little taller,” he said.
For those interested in having Kona Ice of Tyler come out to your house to provide snow cones, click here for more information.
