Gregg County Sheriff’s Office releases name of man found dead in Sabine River

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who was found dead in the Sabine River near Lakeport earlier this week.
The man has been identified as Bufford Bowman, 38, of Beaumont, according to a spokesperson for the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene where a body was pulled from the Sabine River in Lakeport on Wednesday.
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, Lakeport Police Department, and the county’s Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden responded to the area near the Sabine River bridge in Lakeport.
Bowman’s body has been recovered, and investigators are working to find out how it ended up in the river and how long it’s been there.
