Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Today is shaping up to be another warm, breezy, and cloudy day today as highs are expected to once again reach into the upper 80s and winds could gust up to 20-25 mph. Skies look to stay dry across most of East Texas until tomorrow when a cold front begins to move through the area. This front is expect to begin pushing through East Texas tomorrow morning, but the real rain is not expected to pop up until just after lunchtime. The good news is that the slim threat for severe weather continues to drop for tomorrow, but we will still be monitoring Central and Deep East Texas counties for a few stronger storms that could develop some gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Our rainy Saturday will transition into a mostly sunny and dry Sunday as the cold front looks to clear the area just after midnight on Sunday morning. Temperatures in the morning will start off cool in the lower 50s before warming into the lower to middle 70s by the afternoon. Cloud cover will begin to increase later on Sunday and widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms return to the forecast throughout Monday and early Tuesday morning as another cold front moves through East Texas. We get another shot and dry and mostly sunny weather on Wednesday and most of Thursday before clouds once again begin to pool back over East Texas with slight chances for scattered showers later on Thursday and also on Friday of next week.