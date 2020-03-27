East Texas Ag News: Texas hay trades steady in all regions this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the USDA weekly hay report for the state of Texas.
It says hay trades are steady in all regions.
So far, it has not been impacted by recent drops in the cattle, grain, and global markets.
In the panhandle, wheat pasture is benefiting from the rains over the last two weeks. However, it may be too late for producers wanting to hay the crop.
Meantime in North, Central and East Texas, large amounts of moisture are limiting fieldwork.
Down in South Texas, hay demand remains firm as the regions continue to deal with drought-like conditions and shortening hay supplies.
You can keep up to date with local Ag news by clicking over to ETXAgnews.com.