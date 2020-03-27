Dylan puts out 17-minute ode to Kennedy

(CNN) – Bob Dylan has released his first song in eight years, and it’s a whopper.
The 17-minute tune is about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy who was shot in 1963.
The 78-year-old musician released a link to the song, titled “Murder Most Foul,” on his website and social media.
"This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting,” Dylan said. “Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you."
Dylan's most-famous tracks include "The Times They Are a-Changin'," "Like a Rolling Stone" and "Mr. Tambourine Man."
He has 11 Grammys, a Pulitzer Prize special citation and a Nobel Prize in literature.
