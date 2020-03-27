Distance learning begins Monday for Tyler ISD students

Starting Monday, March 30, the online distance learning plan will be conducted through the Clever portal located at https://clever.com/in/tylerisd. Please allow teachers time over the weekend to get this set up. Students will sign in to Clever using their personal student ID and Student District Password. Once in Clever, they will be able locate their Google classroom and complete assignments and classwork. Parents can access these instructions and other resources and tutorials on the www.tylerisd.org/distancelearning web page.