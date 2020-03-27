Distance learning begins Monday for Tyler ISD students

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The classroom has taken on a new look for thousands of East Texas students since the spread of COVID-19.
School districts like Tyler Independent School District are taking lessons online, where students will have similar responsibilities as they would in a traditional classroom.
Beginning Monday, March 30, Tyler ISD will launch its online distance learning plan through the Clever portal. Through this portal, students will complete assignments and other classwork.
The following was released by Tyler ISD:
Tyler ISD is rolling out plans to keep its students learning during the statewide school facility closure effective through April 3. The District’s Distance Learning curriculum provides at home instruction opportunities for all grades, Pre-K through 12, with online platforms and resources. The plan also includes opportunities for learning through printed grade-specific instructional packets for students and families without internet access or devices needed to complete the online curriculum.
“We know that distance learning can present certain challenges to both our teachers and students,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “However, we are confident that the resources we have put together, which will be easily accessible to students and parents, will help make this transitional time as comfortable as possible until we can get back into our facilities and learning together again.”
Campuses will reach out to their students over the weekend with instructions on accessing and completing grade-specific curriculum online. Parents and family members are encouraged to make sure their contact information, specifically email, is up-to-date through the Parent Self Serve Portal so that they receive this communication.
Starting Monday, March 30, the online distance learning plan will be conducted through the Clever portal located at https://clever.com/in/tylerisd. Please allow teachers time over the weekend to get this set up. Students will sign in to Clever using their personal student ID and Student District Password. Once in Clever, they will be able locate their Google classroom and complete assignments and classwork. Parents can access these instructions and other resources and tutorials on the www.tylerisd.org/distancelearning web page.
Also provided on the www.tylerisd.org/distancelearning webpage, are resources for students with disabilities that include social skills, visual supports, parent and home resources through Autism LiveBinder and more. Campuses will conduct 504 meetings via telephone or video conference and teachers will continue 504 accommodations through Google Classroom.
Printed instructional packets will be available for pick up at the same time and locations as the Curbside Meal pick up locations. The packets provide a week’s worth of instruction and are available in English and Spanish. Tyler ISD Transportation also plans to deliver packets to local apartment complexes where the district has a high number of enrolled students.
For regular updates, please visit www.tylerisd.org/covid19.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.