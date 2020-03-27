City of Van issues shelter-in-place order due to COVID-19 concerns

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Van has issued a shelter-in-place order, effective Friday, March 27 at 11:59 p.m.
The order will remain in place through Friday, April 3, at 11:59 p.m.
A news release stated the decision was not made lightly.
“With the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 virus increasing daily in Texas and across the United States, we felt it was better to take the side of caution to help protect the health and safety of everyone within the community.”
The order, issued by the city council and Mayor Don Smith, directs all residents to stay in their homes and limit all movement beyond what is necessary to take care of essential needs.
“We have compiled a list which will be posted on our website and social media accounts to answer most common questions.”
Residents are still permitted to travel to the grocery store, attend to medical needs, visit restaurants for take-out, care for relatives, and go to work for an essential business.
Child care facilities are also allowed to continue operating during the shelter-in-place.
Penalties can be enforced for violations of the order, the city stated.
A news release encouraged residents to continue practicing social distancing and proper hygiene methods set forth by the CDC.
Additional information can be found on the city’s website.
