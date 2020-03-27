City of Tyler, Smith County to hold joint press conference to discuss COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officials with the City of Tyler and Smith County will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday to discuss COVID-19.
This will be the second COVID-19 press conference held this week by city, county and health officials.
On Wednesday, Tyler Mayor Martin Heines, Tyler City Manager Edward Broussard, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, NET Health CEO George Roberts and UT Health East Texas Dr. Jeffrey L. Levin focused on the continued importance of social distancing.
Roberts also announced the first COVID-19 related death in East Texas — a 91-year-old, Smith County man who died at a hospital.
As of Friday morning, there were 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Smith County.
KLTV will be airing the press conference live on KLTV 7 and streaming it on East Texas Now. Mobile users click here to watch.
