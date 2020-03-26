Youth minister in Palestine finds new ways to reach students during pandemic

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - In this time of isolation and social distancing, many East Texas churches are finding creative ways to keep their message of hope and ministry going.
Adrian Lucio, youth pastor at First United Methodist Church in Palestine, is using technology to reach out to his flock during the COVID-19 crisis. He said it’s been somewhat of a challenge.
“It’s kind of basically stopped, closed the doors, and it’s definitely thrown in a monkey wrench into everything that we are doing,” said Lucio.
However, he said he is excited for the challenge in his ministry.
“At first I was kind of nervous about how I was going to take it,” Lucio explained. “Now I’m really more excited.”
The youth pastor added that it was an opportunity to get creative.
“It’s kind of forcing you to think outside of your box and get creative with what it is you need to do,” he said.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order banned public gatherings of more than 10 or more, among other restrictions.
Lucio is trying out having one guest from his youth group on each night as a sort of talk show.
“I have this really cool idea now, something calling ‘You Night Live’," he explained. “To where I’ll bring in one youth, and we talk about stuff that is going on and what’s new with you and what is it you are learning thought all this.”
Lucio added that he has about 20 young people in his typical group, and he can’t wait to have them all in church again in-person.
