Texas DPS Limits Public Access to Buildings Due to COVID-19, Business Operations Still Remain Open

With regard to the extension, this means that if your Texas DL/CDL/ID/EIC card expires on or after March 13, 2020, it falls under the period that encompasses the State of Disaster Declaration related to COVID-19 and will remain valid for 60 days after which time DPS issues public notice that the extension period for this disaster declaration has been lifted. Many Texans are eligible to conduct their DL transactions online. We encourage you to check your eligibility today. For more information about DL services and possible impacts related to COVID-19, click here.