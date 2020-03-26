Sulphur Springs police searching for missing man

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The Sulphur Springs Police Department is searching for a missing man.
According to a Facebook post from the department, Paul Ivan Burt left his residence in Sulphur Springs at around 10:00 a.m. this morning in a red 2005 Chevrolet 4 door truck with Texas license plate number BR08525.
The post said Burt has medical issues and has been experiencing recent memory problems. He was last seen wearing a gray button down shirt, blue jeans, and house shoes.
If you have seen him or know where he is, you are asked to contact the Sulphur Springs Police Department at 903-885-7602.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.