East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… A very pleasant weather pattern continues through Thursday, then increasing clouds on Friday with a chance for showers/thundershowers after midnight/Saturday morning as a cold front passes through East Texas early on Saturday morning. By the afternoon on Saturday, skies should begin to clear and should stay mostly clear through Sunday. An upper level and surface disturbance will likely move through the area increasing rain chances for just one day. Lesser chances on Tuesday under Partly Cloudy skies. Wednesday should be Partly Cloudy as well with mild temperatures expected. Just a not on tomorrow’s temperatures. Record High Temperatures for Thursday are 89° in Tyler and 90° for Longview and Lufkin. We are forecasting a high of 88°…so we will get very close to record high temperatures tomorrow afternoon. Have a great day/night, East Texas.