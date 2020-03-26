NET Health confirms 21 total cases of COVID-19 now in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From The Northeast Texas Public Health District:
Earlier today, NET Health announced two new positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Smith County.
This afternoon, five additional lab confirmed cases have also been confirmed in Smith County, in addition to the two new Gregg County COVID-19 cases that were announced earlier today, and these reported confirmed cases were provided by private laboratories and by the Public Health Lab of East Texas.
The total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Van Zandt County is one (1), three (3) in Gregg County, and twenty-one (21) in Smith County.
“Community spread means there is more than one possible source for COVID-19 to become acquired by any individual, “says George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of NET Health. “The public has the responsibility, more than ever, to follow recommendations from health officials, such as physical distancing yourself from others and limiting all non-essential travel within your communities.”
The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) defines East Texas as the 35 counties depicted on the below map.
NET Health performs surveillance of communicable diseases in seven of these counties: Smith, Gregg, Wood, Rains, Van Zandt, Anderson, & Henderson.
If you have been exposed to a sick traveler, have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, please contact your healthcare provider. The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases.
If you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms, please be sure to call before going to your doctor or emergency department to prevent any potential spread. More info about ways to slow disease transmission are maintained at https://www.MyNETHealth.org/coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.