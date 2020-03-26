Mandatory curfew set for Texarkana

TEXARKANA, USA (KSLA) - A mandatory curfew is now set for both sides of the state line in Texarkana.
In a video posted by The City of Texarkana, Texas, the curfew starts every night at 10 p.m. and will end at 6 a.m.
Exceptions are for people traveling to and from work, hospitals, or pharmacies. The curfew is effective immediately.
Those who would break the curfew face a citation, a fine of up to $500 and summons to court. This can be issued for each violation.
Also according to the video’s summary, all hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, and tattoo studios inside Texarkana, Texas must close by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 26.
The City of Texarkana, Texas is also suspending the issuance of itinerant vendor permits and revokes all those that have been already issued — this relates to door to door sales.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.