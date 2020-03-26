Longview police searching for woman who went missing Wednesday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman.
According to police, Christy Nichols, 45, was last seen on Wednesday at around 5:30 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of W. Avalon. She left on foot to go to the store and police said she hasn’t been seen or heard from since that time.
She is approximately 5’5” and weighs about 175 lbs. She was last seen wearing a tan shirt with blue and white imprint around the collar and denim shorts.
Police are asking for anyone that may have seen Christy Nichols or know where she is to contact the department at 903-237-1170.
