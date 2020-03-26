Lindale man arrested in murder linked to Longview robbery

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Lindale man is being held in the Gregg County Jail on a murder charge, according to online jail records.
Jared Anthony Freelen, 24, is a suspect in the death of Ladarius Bell, 26, of Tyler.
Freelen was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Wednesday after being transferred from a jail in Kaufman County, according to Longview Police PIO Brandon Thornton.
Bell’s body was found Dec. 15, 2019 on the side of FM 2089 in Smith County. Investigators later determined Bell suffered a gunshot wound to the head while he and two others were fleeing the scene of a robbery at a residence in Longview.
That robbery happened in the 1400 block of East Fairmont Street in Longview.
“They had went to a location and tried to rob the subject there,” Longview Police Officer Kristie Brian said in a previous interview.
Bell’s accomplices, identified by police as Freelen and Hannah McCartney, 31, of Lindale, dragged Bell out of the getaway car and left him on the side of the road, according to Longview police reports.
McCartney is charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with Bell’s death. She is also being held in the Gregg County Jail.
An arrest warrant shows the robbery victim had ‘procured the services of prostitution’ from McCartney, and that when she got there, she, Bell and Freelen committed armed robbery.
The victim reportedly pulled a gun and fired several rounds.
Bell was fatally struck, according to police.
“They fled the scene and seeing how injured one of their accomplices was, they threw him out on the side of the road,” Brian told KLTV.
McCartney’s arrest warrant alleges she and Freelen fled, knowing that Bell had been shot in the head, and that neither of them called for any medical assistance, leaving him where he was found.
