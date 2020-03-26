Kilgore joins Gregg County in shelter-in-place policy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Kilgore announced they will join the mandatory shelter-in-place procedure and at the same time its police department assures citizens there will be no violations of civil rights, and no martial law tactics employed.
Kilgore Mayor Ronnie Spradlin officially ratified Gregg County’s mandatory shelter in place order for both the Gregg and Rusk county portions of Kilgore, effective at 11:59 p.m. tonight.
“The City of Kilgore has adopted the shelter in place policy that Gregg County came out with,” Spradlin said.
Like several East Texas municipalities, Kilgore’s city limits cross into two counties.
“It does apply to Kilgore residents who live in Rusk County and Gregg County,” the mayor said.
On the city's Facebook page they listed non-essential businesses that should close and restrictions on others on how they can stay open.
"All other business owners are empowered to determine whether their business is essential," said Spradlin.
There was some backlash from citizens , which prompted the police department to put up their own post to assure people that no martial law tactics would be used.
The mayor emphasized the need for social distancing through a city graphic decision tree.
“We hope it will help you decide what you should and shouldn’t do, during this shelter-in-place order. Don’t panic, and don’t hoard. We’ll get through this together. We’re asking for you’re full cooperation in self-policing during shelter in place,” he said.
The mayor also clarified that employees commuting to and from essential businesses do not need to carry a note or credentials while commuting.
