2020-21 hunting and fishing season cancellation is rumor, TPWD says

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says don’t believe it if you read that the 2020-21 hunting and fishing season has been canceled.
On Wednesday, TPWD said they were being notified of articles on social media trying to say the 2020-21 hunting and fishing season was canceled, despite no such order being given by State officials.
Stay up-to-date on information regarding the 2020-2021 Hunting and Fishing Seasons in Texas by following the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website at https://tpwd.texas.gov/
Follow the TPWD on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Facebook page, as well as on Twitter at @TPWDnews.
