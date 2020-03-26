HAY! Gregg County couple wants you to practice social distancing

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Coronavirus? Nope, maybe just a little hay fever.
A Gregg County couple only needed to step outside in order to help remind their neighbors of the importance of social distancing.
Ronnie and Brenda McKinney live off of Mackey Road, north of Longview. The couple has put up Christmas hay sculptures for years, Brenda said, but it wasn’t until a friend sent them a picture did they come up with a more timely idea.
“A friend of ours sent us a picture of 3 masked bales next to one another,” Brenda said. “We felt it was more important to show safety in social distancing with our bales."
Of course, that meant spacing them out six feet apart -- the appropriate distance according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended guidelines.
No photo would be complete without the grandkids. Pictured on top of the bales are their son’s daughters, Cross, 7, and Cruz, 5.
“Numerous people have stopped to take pictures,” Brenda said. “All it took was spray paint, white duct tape, and white plastic.
“We enjoy sharing. Hope everyone stays healthy!”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.