East Texas Ag News: Cattle prices higher as Covid-19 fears empty supermarket shelves

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle.
According to the East Texas Livestock report out of Crockett, the average prices for feeder steer and heifer ended between 12 and 17 dollars higher, compared to last week.
Optimism and aggression have replaced market doubts as the Covid-19 fears continue to empty the supermarket shelves and pulling beef demand forward.
Meantime, slaughter cows finished eight dollars higher, and the slaughter bulls ended five dollars higher.
The report also says that buyers have turned quote ‘bullish’, with markets offering less inventory and the board limiting for up to three days.
