City of Jacksonville host “Spring into Support Blood Drive”

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Jacksonville and Carter BloodCare have teamed up to bring you the “Spring into Support Blood Drive” today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1511 E. Rusk.
The city of Jacksonville says there is a shortage of Blood, and You Are Needed! According to Carter BloodCare donating blood does not weaken your immune system and there’s no evidence respiratory viruses like COVID-19 can be transmitted through a blood donation or transfusion.
One thing Carter BloodCare is doing to honor social distancing is they will have staff greet you and escort you thoroughly and promptly through the donation process, so that you may return to your newly revised daily routines.
The center also recognizes there are concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak and that you may have questions about what this means for giving blood, your blood drive, and the safety of the blood supply.
The city recommends that if you have any question or concerns to please call or text Andrew Lugo (903) 360-0428.
