City of Hideaway orders shelter-in-place for residents

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Hideaway has issued a shelter-in-place order for its residents after a confirmed case of COVID-19.
According to an emergency declaration issued Wednesday by Mayor Ray Hutcheson, the order will close and limit activities within the city for the next seven days. The action takes effect at 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 26 and remains in place until Noon on April 1.
Mayor Hutcheson said he and the Board of Aldermen will re-examine the order at that time.
“Because of the risk of the rapid spread of the virus, the need to protect the most vulnerable members of the community, the intent to ensure that the maximum number of people self-isolate in their places of residence to the maximum extent feasible, while enabling essential services to continue, and the desire to slow the spread of COVID-19 to the maximum extent possible, this Order is required,” the declaration stated.
The seven-day closure includes all Hideaway parks and beaches, as well as the Hideaway Golf Course.
“To the extent individuals are using shared or outdoor spaces, they must at all times as reasonably possible maintain social distancing of at least six feet from any other person when they are outside their residence. All persons may leave their residences only for Essential Activities, Essential Governmental Functions, or to operate Essential Businesses,” the order stated.
The declaration also addressed all non-essential businesses in the city, travel, and public and private gatherings.
The full declaration is available here.
