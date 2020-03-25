UT Tyler donates needed supplies to first responders, medical professionals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Members of the University of Texas at Tyler’s colleges and departments donated much-needed supplies to first responders and medical professionals to help continue their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The medical field has seen a shortage of supplies like masks, sanitizing wipes, and other personal protective equipment (PPE) after the global outbreak of COVID-19.
To help address the shortage, UT Tyler’s Fisch College of Pharmacy, School of Nursing and Departments of Biology, Chemistry and Biochemistry gave PPE to UT Health East Texas, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, and EMS services for use as needed.
“Our concern for safety extends beyond our campus. We want to do our part to help protect our healthcare community during this uncertain time,” said Dr. Neil Gray, dean of UT Tyler College of Arts and Sciences.
The Tyler Fire Department also received a donation of similar supplies on Wednesday.
“I’ve been running logistics trying to get supplies for the fire department and the Emergency Operations Center, so we can send it out to the people who are in the field," said Mike Frost, the assistant fire chief.
KLTV 7′s Jeff Chavez spoke with Frost about the PPE donation his department received, and how it will benefit first responders moving forward.
