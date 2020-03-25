Senior living facility in Longview looks to hire amid COVID-19 layoffs

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Companies all over the country are laying off workers as the COVID-19 pandemic impacts the economy. In Longview, however, a senior living center is looking to add to its ranks.
Buckner Westminster Place is looking to fill roles in culinary, nursing, housekeeping, maintenance, and wellness. The company is looking for anyone with service industry experience or looking for a career change to apply.
“We’re a 24-hour business," said Brian Robbins, vice president for Buckner Retirement Services. "We provide care around the clock and services to our residents and we have positions that are transferable from those people that might have been impacted by layoffs or closures right now and those positions are very similar to the hospitality industry.”
While the application and interview process will be mostly online and by video calls, Robbins said new employees will go through the same screening process as current employees to enter the facility.
