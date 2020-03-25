Questions remain as decision looms on eligibility of spring NCAA Athletes

“We are going to have guys wondering about the [MLB] draft,” SFA baseball coach Johnny Cardenas said. “We are going to have guys concerned about next year’s team. We are going to have redshirts that want to know if they will have a chance to make the team next year. We will have recruits that we have signed that want to know their place right now. There are a lot of questions that we have to have answered and none of them are easy.”