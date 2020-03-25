President Trump declares disaster for Texas with latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases approaching 1000

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -President Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Texas and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local recovery efforts.
The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is reporting 974 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported and 12 deaths. This total was as of 12 noon on Wednesday, with 82 out of 254 counties reporting.
The highest numbers were from Dallas County reporting 169 cases, Harris 134, Travis 98, Tarrant 71, Bexar 69, and Fort Bend 46.
The total number of tests is 13,235. Public labs account for 1,758 tests, and private labs have conducted 11,477 tests.
The case counts from DSHS do not include people repatriated from China or a cruise ship.
The President’s action makes Federal funding available for Crisis Counseling for affected individuals in all areas in the State of Texas. Federal funding is also available to State and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the State of Texas impacted by COVID-19.
