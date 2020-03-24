Over the next few days, through Thursday, we are looking for fair to partly cloudy skies with mild temperatures on Wednesday morning and warm temperatures starting on Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Friday. The next chance for rain is likely to be late on Friday/early on Saturday as another cold front moves through ETX. A few isolated thundershowers will be possible, but not likely. The rain should end by Noon on Saturday with clearing skies then expected. Sunday looks to be a wonderful day with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. A few showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday of next week under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures should remain mild as well. Winds should be fairly light through Thursday, increasing on Friday and Saturday due to the front, then calming down on Sunday. East to Southeast winds on Monday and Tuesday should be near 10 mph. Have a great week.