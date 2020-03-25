Nacogdoches County reports first positive COVID-19 case

The Nacogdoches County coronavirus call center and testing center is now available with healthcare providers available to address patient concerns over the phone and screen to test those who meet specific CDC criteria. Concerned citizens can call 936-468-4787 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who qualify for testing will be scheduled to appear at the remote testing site at a specific day and time. The press release said this will allow for a safe and efficient testing capacity away from the emergency rooms in our community and aid in conserving valuable personal protective equipment (PPE).