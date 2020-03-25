Nacogdoches County reports first positive COVID-19 case

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office has learned of the first positive case of COVID-19 in the county, according to a press release.
“Nacogdoches Medical Center, Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, and Excel ER in collaboration with Nacogdoches government officials and SFA School of Nursing are also announcing a call center and remote testing facility dedicated to COVID-19 concerns in Nacogdoches,” the office announced on Facebook.
Due to privacy laws, no information on the patient is being released. The press release said community spread is a realistic possibility and citizens must make all effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
The press release said while no shelter-in-place orders exist at this time, people are strongly advised to stay home and to leave their residence only essential errands or to perform essential work. The release asks people to continue practicing social distancing protocols, including maintaining six feet apart and proper hygiene.
The Nacogdoches County coronavirus call center and testing center is now available with healthcare providers available to address patient concerns over the phone and screen to test those who meet specific CDC criteria. Concerned citizens can call 936-468-4787 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who qualify for testing will be scheduled to appear at the remote testing site at a specific day and time. The press release said this will allow for a safe and efficient testing capacity away from the emergency rooms in our community and aid in conserving valuable personal protective equipment (PPE).
