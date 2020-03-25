EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Some patchy dense fog in southern counties this morning with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Expect lots of sunshine today and light winds. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 80s. Partly cloudy skies tomorrow with temperatures starting out in the 60s and reaching the upper 80s by tomorrow afternoon. South winds will start to pick up through the end of the week. Breezy with more clouds on Friday and temperatures in the mid 80s Friday afternoon. The chance for rain returns late Friday and increases overnight into Saturday morning with another cold front moving through East Texas. Expect the chance for rain to continue through at least the first half of the day Saturday before ending Saturday afternoon and evening. Some clearing is expected by Sunday. Temperatures this weekend won’t be quite as warm but will still make it into the 70s. More chances for rain will be back in the forecast for early next week.