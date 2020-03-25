Longview library services closed until further notice

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview library had been offering curbside services, but after new guidelines from officials, they have closed down all services.
From the City of Longiew:
We do apologize for all the changes and updates, but with the state of things we must be flexible and adapt accordingly.
Mayor Mack has issued guidelines for a voluntary Shelter-at-Home, requesting all non-essential personnel stay home.In order to prepare for this, the library will now be CLOSED indefinitely and all in-person services will cease.
This means:
- All curbside services and holds will no longer be offered and will cease this afternoon (Tuesday, March 24) at 5:00 PM.
- Outside drops will be closed and locked as there will be no staff to routinely check them. If we were to open them, the influx of a high volume of returns would cause them to spill out of the bins improperly, and lead to damaged materials.
- If you have items checked out and due, please hold onto them for the time being. They will be extended out until May 1.The same goes for any InterLibrary Loans items. Service will be put on hold and no requests will be accepted at this time.Hold onto any checked out ILL's until May 1.
- All online services like eBooks and databases will still be accessible. We hope that you can utilize them to help supplement your library material wants at this time.
- Story Time will still be offered online via FB Live on Tuesdays at Wednesdays at 10:30 AM.
- Alternative online programming will still be researched and looked into, that way we can hopefully bring you quality material during closure. It may be sporadic given the circumstances, so be on the lookout for announcements on our Facebook and Instagram accounts (both named @longviewpubliclibrary).
We do all this with a heavy heart, and ask for your continued support and patience as we transition through things.But, the health and safety of Longview’s community is the essential need right now, and we will continue to work closely with our local and federal health officials.
As always, should any changes occur, we will inform everyone as soon as possible because we look forward to seeing you soon!
Please contact us via Facebook messenger, or using the Submit Feedback Online feature on our webpage (just scroll to the bottom and it’s on the right hand side) for any questions.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.