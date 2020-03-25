Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Trump approves federal disaster declaration for Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — President Donald Trump granted a federal disaster declaration exists in Louisiana and ordered assistance to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by COVID-19. Louisiana's governor says conversations about easing restrictions that have hammered the national economy are too soon for his state. Gov. John Bel Edwards asked the White House to declare a major disaster in his state to free up more direct federal aid to cope with the surging coronavirus outbreak. Trump approved Tuesday evening. Edwards warned that the New Orleans area could run out of hospital beds by April 4. Louisiana confirmed nearly 1,400 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The state health department says 46 Louisiana residents have died.
BUSINESS PARTNER-MURDER
Louisiana man accused of killing associate enters plea
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused of killing his business partner has pleaded not guilty to murder and obstruction charges. News outlets report 43-year-old John Hardy Jr. entered the pleas Tuesday via video before a Bossier Parish judge. Hardy is accused in the death of his associate, 48-year-old Garrett Wilson. Wilson was reported missing in January. Human remains found a short time later were identified last month as Wilson. Police also say Hardy was arrested last month. He has a prior leg injury and was taken to a hospital. Police say he tried to overpower a deputy to escape from his hospital room. He is expected to face charges for that incident.
MISSISSIPPI RIVER FLOODING
Officials: As Mississippi River drops, floods still a threat
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — As the Mississippi River in New Orleans continues to drop there is still a threat of flooding this spring across a third of the country. The Times-Picayune reports the river dropped below 15 feet last week in the city’s uptown neighborhood at the Carrollton gauge. The Army Corps of Engineers has changed rules that prohibit construction work on or near the river. It has also dropped river inspections from at least once a day to twice weekly. Federal forecasters say an increase in rainfall across areas north of Louisiana will pose a threat of high river conditions through May. Official say highly saturated soil in areas where rainfall might occur will also increase the chances of flooding.
DEEP SOUTH-WEATHER
90-degree temperatures possible across Deep South this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A scorching wave of summer-like heat could be in store for parts of the Deep South this week. The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures Thursday and Friday could approach or even exceed 90 degrees in areas of Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. In Georgia, forecasters say Valdosta and Alma could see highs of 91. Thermometers in Evergreen, Alabama, could hit 90 degrees right before the weekend. Jackson, Mississippi, is forecast to reach 89 degrees, with highs of 88 degrees possible in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
DEPUTIES AMBUSHED
Louisiana deputies ambushed on call; suspect kills self
SLIDELL, La. (AP) — A call for help in suburban New Orleans has led to an ambush of sheriff's deputies and a suspect's suicide. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said it happened shortly after 7:15 p.m. Monday as deputies were dispatched to a home in Slidell involving a domestic violence incident. The sheriff's office said as deputies spoke to one of the people outside the house, a second person, armed with a gun, came around the side of the house and began firing at the deputies. The deputies returned fire and the suspect fled back to the side of the home. Authorities say that's where deputies found him dead, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head,.
TANGIPAHOA FLOOD LAWSUIT
Louisiana flood victims owed over $300 million sue state
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A group of Louisiana flood victims who have been owed over $300 million for the past decade have filed a lawsuit against the state for failure to pay. The Advocate reports Tangipahoa Parish home and small business owners who flooded in 1983 filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Baton Rouge on Thursday. The latest lawsuit comes over a decade after residents won a case which found the construction of a local highway blocked drainage of the Tangipahoa River. The court ruled the state failed to conduct needed studies on the river, and ordered Louisiana to pay millions in damages plus other costs and interest.
AP-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FAITH-LOOPHOLES
States differ on exempting worship from coronavirus closures
NEW YORK (AP) — Multiple governors are ordering curbs on large gatherings and imploring residents to stay home in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but at least a half-dozen states have exempted some level of religious activity. The carveouts for faith practices come as a few houses of worship across the nation continue to hold services in person, despite federal public health guidance to avoid gatherings larger than 10 people and decisions by most religious leaders to shift services online. The pandemic has heightened political tensions, but states including religious exceptions in their orders designed to combat the pandemic are led by governors in both parties.
FATAL DEPUTY SHOOTING
Prosecutors won't charge Louisiana deputy in motel shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana prosecutors will not bring charges against a sheriff's deputy who fatally shot a man in the back of the neck at a motel last summer. The Advocate reports Assistant Attorney General Grant Lloyd Willis wrote in a letter that an investigation concluded the shooting of 38-year-old Josef Richardson was justified because deputies said he reached for his waistband while one of them tried to handcuff him. West Baton Rouge Parish deputies were serving a “no knock” warrant at a Port Allen motel when Richardson was killed last July. Deputy Vance Matranga Jr. was placed on paid leave after the shooting. He returned to work in September, mainly performing administrative duties